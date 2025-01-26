Brock Wright News: Quiet year in No. 2 role

Wright finished the 2024 regular season having caught 13 of 16 targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns over 17 games.

Wright was once again the No. 2 option at tight end behind Sam LaPorta, operating as a top-tier blocking option at his position. Wright found his way into the end zone on a pair of occasions, including in Week 11 against the Jaguars when he drew the start at tight end in place of LaPorta, who was unavailable with a shoulder injury. Wright signed a three-year deal with Detroit in April and he'll likely enter the 2025 campaign in a very similar role as the top reserve option at tight end.