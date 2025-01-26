Fantasy Football
Brock Wright News: Quiet year in No. 2 role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Wright finished the 2024 regular season having caught 13 of 16 targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns over 17 games.

Wright was once again the No. 2 option at tight end behind Sam LaPorta, operating as a top-tier blocking option at his position. Wright found his way into the end zone on a pair of occasions, including in Week 11 against the Jaguars when he drew the start at tight end in place of LaPorta, who was unavailable with a shoulder injury. Wright signed a three-year deal with Detroit in April and he'll likely enter the 2025 campaign in a very similar role as the top reserve option at tight end.

