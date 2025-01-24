Fantasy Football
Broderick Washington headshot

Broderick Washington News: Starts five games in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Washington racked up 21 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 15 appearances (five starts) with Baltimore in 2024. He also had two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Washington has two years remaining on his deal with the Ravens, though the team has a potential 'out' for only $1.85 million after the 2025 season. The 2020 fifth-round pick doesn't boast the production to be be considered a reliable fantasy asset in IDP formats, but he's got a fair path to reprising a starting role on defense for the 2025 campaign.

