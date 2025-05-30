Bryce Huff News: Trade to 49ers being finalized

Philadelphia is working to finalize a trade that will send Huff to San Francisco in exchange for a mid-round future draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Huff has already agreed to rework his contract to help facilitate a deal, leaving the Eagles to take on $9.05 million and the 49ers to pay $7.95 million this season, per Schefter, though an official trade can't be finalized until after June 1. Across 12 regular-season games with Philadelphia in 2024, Huff made just 13 tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, plus one forced fumble. Despite being the team's highest-paid signing of last season's free agency cycle, having inked a three-year, $51.1 million contract, Huff was a healthy scratch for the team's win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. The best season of Huff's career by a notable margin, his 10.0-sacks 2023 campaign, came under San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, then the head coach of the Jets, so his trade destination represents an ideal opportunity to bounce back.