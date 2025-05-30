Fantasy Football
Bryce Huff headshot

Bryce Huff News: Trade to 49ers being finalized

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Philadelphia is working to finalize a trade that will send Huff to San Francisco in exchange for a mid-round future draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Huff has already agreed to rework his contract to help facilitate a deal, leaving the Eagles to take on $9.05 million and the 49ers to pay $7.95 million this season, per Schefter, though an official trade can't be finalized until after June 1. Across 12 regular-season games with Philadelphia in 2024, Huff made just 13 tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, plus one forced fumble. Despite being the team's highest-paid signing of last season's free agency cycle, having inked a three-year, $51.1 million contract, Huff was a healthy scratch for the team's win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. The best season of Huff's career by a notable margin, his 10.0-sacks 2023 campaign, came under San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, then the head coach of the Jets, so his trade destination represents an ideal opportunity to bounce back.

Bryce Huff
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
