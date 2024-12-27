Fantasy Football
Bryce Oliver Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Oliver (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.

Oliver appears to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup, as he downgraded from a limited session Thursday to a DNP on Friday. However, if the Youngstown State product is able to play through his knee injury in Week 17, he'll likely serve as a depth piece in Tennessee's wide receiver room, playing behind Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Mason Kinsey and potentially Tyler Boyd (foot, questionable).

Bryce Oliver
Tennessee Titans
