Bryce Young News: Best start of 2024

Young completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns while adding 68 rushing yards and a third score on five carries in Sunday's 36-30 overtime win over the Cardinals.

Young saved his best performance to date in 2024 for the fantasy playoffs en route to an impressive upset victory. It was the struggling sophomore's first career game with three total touchdowns and no turnovers through 28 career starts with Carolina. Young's big day brought his TD:INT over 1.0 this season after throwing 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions as a rookie in 2023. Head coach Dave Canales already gave his developing signal-caller a vote of confidence for the remainder of the regular season prior to Sunday's kickoff, setting up Young for a road start against Tampa Bay next Sunday.