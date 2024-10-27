Bryce Young News: Could start beyond Week 8

Young will start Sunday's game against the Broncos in place of the injured Andy Dalton (thumb), and the second-year quarterback could have the opportunity to keep the starting job beyond this week if he plays well in Denver, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Even though he was benched after leading the Panthers to uncompetitive losses in the first two games of 2024, Young was always expected to get another look in a starting role before the end of the season after getting some extended time to watch from the bench. However, with Dalton spraining his thumb in a car accident Tuesday and being listed as doubtful for the Week 8 contest, Young will return to the starting role perhaps a bit sooner than anticipated. While serving as the Panthers' scout-team quarterback for the past five weeks, Young has remained "engaged and involved," according to head coach Dave Canales, and the Panthers are hoping that the time off from starting with leave the 23-year-old better prepared as he returns to the lineup Sunday. Young won't be set up especially well for success in his first start since Week 2, as he'll not only be facing off against an imposing Denver defense, but he'll also be operating without his top two receivers in Diontae Johnson (rib) and Adam Thielen (hamstring).