Bryce Young News: Enters late in blowout loss

Young completed both of his pass attempts for minus-4 yards in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

The second-year signal-caller replaced Andy Dalton as the Panthers were down by 33 points on the team's final offensive drive and proceeded to complete a two-yard pass followed by a minus-6 yard pass, leading to yet another three-and-out. When head coach Dave Canales was asked about Young potentially starting in Week 8 against the Broncos, he told reporters that the Panthers are still committed to Dalton this week, explaining that the offense has been more fluid and even explosive at times under Dalton, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Young is expected to get another opportunity to start in Carolina at some point this season, especially with the team's 1-6 record to begin the year.