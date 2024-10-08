Bryce Young News: Fares well in garbage time

Young completed four of seven pass attempts for 58 yards and carried once for eight yards in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bears.

With the Panthers trailing by 26 points with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, head coach Dave Canales turned the offense over to Young, who entered for his first appearance since losing his starting role to veteran Andy Dalton in Week 3. Though the Bears' big lead may have resulted in him facing more vanilla defensive schemes, Young drew praise for his brief cameo from Canales, who said the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft did a "fantastic job," per David Newton of ESPN.com. Canales relayed that Dalton will draw a fourth straight start Week 6 against the Falcons, but given the Panthers' investment in him, Young should get another opportunity to start at some point before the season comes to a close.