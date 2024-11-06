Fantasy Football
Bryce Young News: Likely getting another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Young appears likely to start this Sunday against the Giants in Munich, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers haven't yet named a starter, with GM Dan Morgan deferring Wednesday to coach Dave Canales, but Newton suggests that "everything points toward Young starting his third straight game." Last year's No. 1 overall pick earned his third career win this past Sunday, albeit with a modest passing line (16-of-26 for 171 yards, one TD and one INT) in a 23-22 victory over the injury-riddled Saints. Andy Dalton was active for the contest as a backup, after missing the prior game due to a thumb sprain suffered in a car accident.

Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers
