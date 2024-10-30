Bryce Young News: Named starter for Week 9

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Young will start Sunday against the Saints despite Andy Dalton (thumb) returning to practice as a full participant, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Young threw his first touchdowns of the season during Carolina's 28-14 loss to the Broncos in Week 8, in which he completed 24 of 27 passes for 224 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Diontae Johnson (rib) was inactive for that contest and has since been traded to Baltimore, but the Panthers could get Adam Thielen (hamstring) back from IR as soon as Week 9. It was encouraging to see Young showcase some chemistry with UDFA Jalen Coker (6-78-1) as well as first-rounder Xavier Legette (4-34-1), both of whom are rookies, during Carolina's loss to Denver. With Canales having declined Wednesday to commit to a rest-of-season starter at quarterback, per David Newton of ESPN.com, Young will need to continue showing flashes versus New Orleans in order to maintain a starting role.