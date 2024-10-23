Bryce Young News: Starting Week 8 with Dalton hurt

Coach Dave Canales announced Wednesday that Young will start Sunday's game in Denver over Andy Dalton (thumb), Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Young will get a chance at redemption after being benched for Dalton in Week 3. Young failed to throw a touchdown pass prior to his benching, but with Dalton coming off a dreadful showing in this past Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders, Young has a chance to reclaim the starting role moving forward if he shows improvement against the Broncos. Dalton doesn't have a firm return timetable after spraining his thumb in a car accident Tuesday.