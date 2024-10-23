Fantasy Football
Bryce Young News: Starting Week 8 with Dalton hurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Coach Dave Canales announced Wednesday that Young will start Sunday's game in Denver over Andy Dalton (thumb), Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Young will get a chance at redemption after being benched for Dalton in Week 3. Young failed to throw a touchdown pass prior to his benching, but with Dalton coming off a dreadful showing in this past Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders, Young has a chance to reclaim the starting role moving forward if he shows improvement against the Broncos. Dalton doesn't have a firm return timetable after spraining his thumb in a car accident Tuesday.

