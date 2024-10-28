Bryce Young News: Tosses first TDs of season

Young completed 24 of 27 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos. He added six rushing yards on three carries.

In his return to the starting lineup, the second-year quarterback put together his best performance of the season. Young connected with Xavier Legette on a six-yard score in the first quarter for his first TD pass of the year, and then found Jalen Coker for a 15-yard strike in the fourth quarter. His 224 passes yards were also a season high. Young's two INTs highlight how far he has to go to be viewed as a reliable option under center, but Sunday's effort was at least something he'll be able to build on if he gets another start in Week 9 against the Saints.