Bryce Young News: Tosses first TDs of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Young completed 24 of 27 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos. He added six rushing yards on three carries.

In his return to the starting lineup, the second-year quarterback put together his best performance of the season. Young connected with Xavier Legette on a six-yard score in the first quarter for his first TD pass of the year, and then found Jalen Coker for a 15-yard strike in the fourth quarter. His 224 passes yards were also a season high. Young's two INTs highlight how far he has to go to be viewed as a reliable option under center, but Sunday's effort was at least something he'll be able to build on if he gets another start in Week 9 against the Saints.

