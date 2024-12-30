Brycen Tremayne News: Back with practice squad

Tremayne reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Tremayne played 16 snaps on offense in Sunday night's 30-24 win over the Falcons in overtime, failing to record any stats. Additionally, he did pick up a tackle on kick coverage while playing 14 snaps on special teams in the contest. With Dyami Brown (hamstring) potentially unavailable again in Week 18 versus the Cowboys, Tremayne could be added to the active roster again for the regular-season finale.