Bucky Irving Injury: Dealing with back tightness

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Irving (back) had his back tighten up during Sunday's 28-13 win against the Raiders, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bowles said Irving's availability Week 15 against the Chargers will depend on whether his back loosens up in time for the road matchup. In the event that Irving isn't able to get right in time to suit up in Los Angeles, Rachaad White will be positioned to lead Tampa Bay's backfield, with Sean Tucker handling the No. 2 role.