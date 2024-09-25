Bucky Irving Injury: Limited with hamstring injury

Irving was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

There was no sign of trouble in a 26-7 loss to Denver on Sunday, when Irving took nine carries for 70 yards and caught three passes for 14 yards while playing 32 percent of snaps on offense. Rachaad White took more than twice as many snaps (73 percent) but got three fewer carries and one fewer touch than Irving, adding more fuel to speculation that the rookie may eventually take over as Tampa Bay's lead back. It's unclear at this point if Irving's hamstring injury will be a factor in determining their respective workloads during a Week 4 home game against the Eagles.