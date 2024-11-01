Bucky Irving Injury: Missing from practice Friday

Irving (toe) isn't participating in Friday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rookie running back will sit out a second straight practice while he continues to manage a toe issue that head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday might bother Irving for the remainder of the season. Though Irving's practice time could be affected in the ensuing weeks as a result of the injury, the Buccaneers aren't yet anticipating that he'll have to miss any games because of it. Irving will still likely need to practice in at least a limited fashion to boost his odds of playing Monday in Kansas City, and if he's active for that contest, he'll presumably be part of a timeshare out of the backfield with Rachaad White and, to a lesser extent, Sean Tucker. In Tampa Bay's Week 8 loss to Atlanta, Irving played 41 percent of snaps and finished with nine carries for 44 yards and seven catches for 40 yards, while White played 55 percent of snaps and took on 11 touches. Tucker finished a distant third among the group in both snap share (10 percent) and usage (two carries, one reception).