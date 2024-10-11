Bucky Irving News: First career start imminent

Irving is in line to lead the Buccaneers backfield Sunday at New Orleans with Rachaad White (foot) listed as doubtful for the contest, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

White managed just one limited session (Wednesday) this week as he tends to a foot injury, and while coach Todd Bowles called him a game-time decision Friday, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports, White's ensuing listing indicates he's trending toward inactive status. The Buccaneers have a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, so the situation should receive clarity about 90 minutes prior. Assuming White is included among the team's inactives, Irving would be slated for his first career start and a majority share of snaps out of Tampa Bay's backfield. In five games to date, Irving has averaged 5.6 yards on his 44 carries, hauled in eight of 10 targets for 46 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.