Bucky Irving headshot

Bucky Irving News: Garners 84 total yards in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Irving (toe) rushed nine times for 44 yards and brought in all seven targets for 40 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Irving overcame his questionable designation due to a toe injury to post a team-high rushing yardage total and also established a new career high in receptions. The rookie has also now logged at least nine carries in six consecutive contests, which, when combined with his relatively reliable pass-catching role, affords him a solid fantasy floor despite the timeshare with Rachaad White. Irving should be in even better health for a Week 9 road showdown against the Chiefs on Monday night, Nov. 4.

Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
