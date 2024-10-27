Bucky Irving News: Garners 84 total yards in loss

Irving (toe) rushed nine times for 44 yards and brought in all seven targets for 40 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Irving overcame his questionable designation due to a toe injury to post a team-high rushing yardage total and also established a new career high in receptions. The rookie has also now logged at least nine carries in six consecutive contests, which, when combined with his relatively reliable pass-catching role, affords him a solid fantasy floor despite the timeshare with Rachaad White. Irving should be in even better health for a Week 9 road showdown against the Chiefs on Monday night, Nov. 4.