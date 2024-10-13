Bucky Irving News: Likely starting with White out

Irving is slated to be the Buccaneers' primary running back Sunday at New Orleans with Rachaad White (foot) inactive, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

This was more or less expected when Tampa Bay listed White as doubtful for Week 6 action on Friday's injury report. With White out of the picture for at least one game, Irving will man the backfield and could be in line for a breakout performance considering the rookie fourth-rounder has averaged 5.6 yards on his 44 carries through five contests in his career to date. Sean Tucker and practice-squad call-up D.J. Williams are on hand for any RB reps that don't go to Irving.