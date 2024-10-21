Bucky Irving News: Solid performance in loss

Irving rushed nine times for 23 yards with a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 54 yards in the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Ravens on Monday night.

Irving logged one fewer carry than Rachaad White but four more than Sean Tucker as head coach Todd Bowles held true to his pledge to give all three backs opportunities. Irving was the only one of the trio to cross the goal line as a runner, recording his third rushing TD of the season from one yard out with just under four minutes remaining. Irving's work as a pass catcher was also encouraging, as he established a new career high in receiving yards. All three backs could be involved again in a Week 8 home matchup against the Falcons, especially with Chris Godwin (ankle) and Mike Evans (hamstring) very likely to sit out after suffering in-game injuries Monday night.