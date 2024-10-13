Bucky Irving News: Strong showing as lead back

Irving rushed 14 times for 81 yards and a touchdown and secured both targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 44 yards.

Irving opened the game as the No. 1 back with Rachaad White (foot) inactive, and although he was ultimately outshined by a stellar performance from backfield mate Sean Tucker, the rookie still turned in a productive performance. Irving's carry and yardage totals were a career high, and he recorded his second touchdown on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter. Irving will be in line to share backfield duties with either Tucker or White again in a Week 7 home matchup against the Ravens on Monday night, Oct. 21.