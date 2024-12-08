Fantasy Football
Bucky Irving headshot

Bucky Irving News: Suiting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Irving (hip) is listed as active Sunday against the Raiders.

Irving missed some time last Sunday at Carolina due to a hip injury, but it didn't stop him from racking up 25 carries and three catches for 185 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. The Buccaneers then contained him to one limited practice (Friday) during Week 14 prep, but despite being questionable for Sunday's game, he's available, per usual, to Tampa Bay's offense. Considering he was banged-up this week, Irving could yield some RB reps to Rachaad White and Sean Tucker on Sunday, but he nonetheless is available to power the ground game.

Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
