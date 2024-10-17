Bucky Irving News: To share work with Tucker and White

Coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that Irving, Sean Tucker and Rachaad White (foot) will all get playing time once White is healthy, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

White's Week 6 absence opened the door for Irving's first career start, and while the rookie responded with 105 total yards and a touchdown on 64 percent snap share, it was ultimately Tucker who stole the show with 192 yards and two scores on 38 percent of snaps. White is probably still the best option on passing downs, which mean he's unlikely to be phased out entirely once he recovers from his foot injury. Bowles used the term "hot hand" to describe his coaching staff's plan for the backfield, making it difficult to set fantasy expectations for any of the players involved. A Week 7 matchup with Baltimore's stout run defense further complicates things, although it may only be a two-man backfield come Monday, depending on how White progresses the next few days.