Budda Baker Injury: Nursing quadriceps injury

Baker (quadriceps) was limited during Wednesday's practice session, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker appears to have picked up the injury during Sunday's loss to the Lions. The 2017 second-round pick will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Arizona's Week 4 game against Washington. Baker has tallied 25 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defended through the first three games of the regular season.