Gameday Injuries: Week 7

The Bears' Justin Fields (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after

The Browns' Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but finished the week with a full practice Friday after logging limited participation Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Watson is expected to return from a two-game absence as long as he proves capable of making all the required throws with velocity during pregame warmups. The veteran quarterback has been suffering from a bruise to his subscapularis muscle and was replaced by rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and journeyman PJ Walker in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively. If Watson were to reverse course pregame or suffer an in-game setback, Walker is expected to serve as his replacement versus Indianapolis.

We get a bit of a respite from injury concerns this week in terms of volume, as there are six teams on bye. However, those that are in action have more than enough key players among the walking wounded to keep Fantasy managers busy on the hunt for the latest news as kickoffs approach. There are a number of game-time decisions looming on some big names, but on the brighter side, a couple of expected noteworthy returns as well. Without further ado, let's examine the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

We get a bit of a respite from injury concerns this week in terms of volume, as there are six teams on bye. However, those that are in action have more than enough key players among the walking wounded to keep Fantasy managers busy on the hunt for the latest news as kickoffs approach. There are a number of game-time decisions looming on some big names, but on the brighter side, a couple of expected noteworthy returns as well. Without further ado, let's examine the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Browns' Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but finished the week with a full practice Friday after logging limited participation Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Watson is expected to return from a two-game absence as long as he proves capable of making all the required throws with velocity during pregame warmups. The veteran quarterback has been suffering from a bruise to his subscapularis muscle and was replaced by rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and journeyman PJ Walker in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively. If Watson were to reverse course pregame or suffer an in-game setback, Walker is expected to serve as his replacement versus Indianapolis.

The Bears' Justin Fields (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. As per Saturday reports, Fields does have a chance to return for Chicago's Week 8 game versus the Chargers next Sunday, Oct. 29. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent – who completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding four yards and a rushing touchdown on two carries as Fields' in-game replacement verus the Vikings in Week 6 – will start versus Las Vegas, with veteran Nathan Peterman serving as his backup.

The Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Garoppolo is expected to return for Las Vegas' Week 8 Monday night clash with the Lions, while veteran Brian Hoyer, who completed six of 10 passes for 102 yards in Week 6 against the Patriots after Garoppolo exited the game with his injury, will draw the start Sunday versus Chicago with rookie Aidan O'Connell as his backup. Given Hoyer's knowledge of head coach Josh McDaniels' offense, the downgrade on paper for the team's skill position players is relatively modest.

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday and was able to put in limited practices all week. While Murray has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, late-week reports indicate that the 2019 first overall pick, who did take some first-team reps in practice during the week, could be ready to suit up as soon as Week 8 against the Ravens. Joshua Dobbs will remain Arizona's starter for Sunday's Week 7 divisional clash versus the Seahawks.

The Giants' Daniel Jones (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. Tyrod Taylor, who nearly led an upset of the Bills on Sunday night in Week 6 while filling in for Jones, will draw a second consecutive start if Jones is ultimately deemed unable to go versus Washington.

RUNNING BACKS

The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (oblique) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings after only managing to get a limited Saturday practice in this week. If McCaffrey, who was forced from the Week 6 loss to the Browns with the injury, is deemed inactive, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell are expected to handle the bulk of the ground attack for San Francisco. The highly uncertain status of McCaffrey's availability presents Fantasy managers with a significant conundrum as Sunday's games approach, due to the fact he's involved in the final game of the slate. Given the team may opt to err on the side of caution with its star player and the fact the Vikings have surrendered just 3.7 yards per carry to running backs and the ninth-fewest Fantasy points per game (11.0) to the position in standard scoring formats, an argument could be made that pivoting to a surer proposition at the position, if feasible, is the most prudent way to go in order to avoid the possibility of at least a one-game absence for McCaffrey.

The Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to play. However, if he were to have a setback or be limited after only logging 18 snaps in Week 4 since originally suffering the injury in the opener against the Bears, AJ Dillon and rookie Emanuel Wilson would be slated to handle Green Bay's ground attack.

The Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens after finishing the week with a full Friday practice following a pair of limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. By head coach Dan Campbell's own admission, the rookie could be set for a significant workload in his return from a two-game absence, as backfield mate David Montgomery (thigh) will not be available versus Baltimore and complementary option Craig Reynolds is expected to play through his hamstring injury but could be at least somewhat limited.

The Lions' David Montgomery (thigh) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In his stead, Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to handle the primary rushing workload versus Baltimore in his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, while Craig Reynolds (hamstring) is expected to be healthy enough to serve as the rookie's backup.

The Rams' Kyren Williams (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. With both Williams and Ronnie Rivers (IR-ankle) out, Los Angeles is expected to lean primarily on the veteran combination of Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman in Sunday's game against the Steelers, with rookie Zach Evans mixing in as a complementary option.

The Bills' Damien Harris (concussion/neck) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sideling him for the next four games at minimum. In his stead veteran Latavius Murray is expected to slot in as the primary backup to top running back James Cook and perhaps see a bump in goal-line opportunities, while Ty Johnson will move into the No. 3 running back role.

The Dolphins' Jeff Wilson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Eagles after practicing in full all week. Wilson missed the first six games of the season with rib and finger injuries sustained in preseason, and with both De'Von Achane (IR-knee) and Chris Brooks (IR-ankle) sidelined, the veteran is slated to move right into a No. 2 role behind Raheem Mostert versus Philadelphia while bumping Salvon Ahmed, who slotted into the primary backup job in Week 6 against the Panthers, back to No. 3 slotting on the depth chart.

The Lions' Craig Reynolds (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but finished the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Reynolds is expected to suit up. If he does indeed play through his injury, Reynolds should handle a No. 2 role behind rookie Jahmyr Gibbs with David Montgomery (thigh) out.

The Bears' Roschon Johnson (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. His absence, combined with that of Khalil Herbert (IR-ankle), will facilitate another start for veteran D'Onta Foreman, who recorded 65 yards on 15 carries as Chicago's lead runner versus the Vikings in Week 6.

The Rams' Ronnie Rivers (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence and that of Kyren Williams (IR-ankle), Darrell Henderson, Royce Freeman and Zach Evans all stand to benefit beginning with Sunday's interconference clash against the Steelers.

The Browns' Kareem Hunt (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with back-to-back limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, Hunt's availability will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups, and there is concern he may not be able to show enough to get the green light versus Indianapolis.

The Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Charbonnet is not expected to play, paving the way for DeeJay Dallas to serve as Kenneth Walker's direct backup versus Arizona and undrafted rookie SaRodorick Thompson to slot into the No. 3 role.

The Dolphins' Chris Brooks (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence and that of De'Von Achane (IR-knee), Salvon Ahmed should hold the No. 3 running back spot on the depth chart until the latter's return from injury reshuffles the backfield deck once again.

The Bears' Travis Homer is off the injury report after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and in full on Friday following a Week 6 absence due to hamstring injury. With Khalil Herbert (IR-ankle) and Roschon Johnson (concussion) both out Sunday against the Raiders, Homer could rotate into some No. 2 running back work with Darrynton Evans behind starter D'Onta Foreman.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Seahawks' DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Metcalf appears headed for a true game-time decision, with more concern about his availability than in previous weeks when he's only been listed with the rib injury he originally suffered in Week 2 against the Lions. If he were to ultimately sit out, Tyler Lockett would move into the No. 1 receiver role versus Arizona, while rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba would bump up to No. 2 receiver.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (shoulder) is out for Monday night's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. As per Saturday reports, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Samuel is dealing with a hairline fracture in his shoulder and will also miss the Week 8 game against the Bengals before San Francisco's Week 9 bye, with a Week 10 return versus the Jaguars a target date for a return at the moment.

The Steelers' Diontae Johnson (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in full all week. The return of Johnson, who suffered the injury in Pittsburgh's Week 1 loss to the 49ers, naturally Kenny Pickett a high-volume target to complement the downfield work of George Pickens beginning with Sunday's game against the Rams, while further dampening the prospects of veteran Allen Robinson.

The Colts' Alec Pierce (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after beginning the week as a non-participant. If Pierce isn't able to suit up, Isaiah McKenzie should see a larger workload as the No. 3 receiver.

The Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday reports, isn't expected to play. If Smith-Schuster indeed misses a second straight game, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne will once again be in line to serve as New England's top two receivers, while Demario Douglas, who's expected to return from his own concussion, would slot into the No. 3 role.

The Patriots' Demario Douglas (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Douglas is expected to play and could serve in the No. 3 role behind DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.

The Rams' Ben Skowronek (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Skowronek can't suit up, Demarcus Robinson would elevate to the No. 4 receiver role versus Pittsburgh.

The Chiefs' Justin Watson (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. His absence could create more opportunities for the returning Mecole Hardman, who was reacquired by Kansas City via trade with the Jets earlier in the week.

The Cardinals' Zach Pascal (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. If Pascal can't play, Greg Dortch is expected to move into the No. 4 receiver role versus Seattle.

The Lions' Marvin Jones (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens. In Jones' absence, Kalif Raymond should serve as Detroit's No. 4 receiver versus Baltimore.

TIGHT ENDS

The Patriots' Hunter Henry (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Henry is expected to sit out. In his likely absence, Mike Gesicki should move into a clear No. 1 tight end role, while veteran Pharaoh Brown slots into the No. 2 role.

The Bills' Dalton Kincaid is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in full all week following a Week 6 absence due to a concussion. His return will revert the Bills' tight end duties back to a timeshare scenario that also involves Dawson Knox.

The Colts' Kylen Granson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox are likely to handle the majority of Indianapolis' tight end duties versus Cleveland.

The Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, rookie Darnell Washington is expected to handle No. 1 tight end duties, while Connor Heyward also sees a bump in opportunity.

The Broncos' Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In Dulchich's second IR stint of the season, Adam Trautman should serve as Denver's top tight end, with veteran Chris Manhertz slotting into the No. 2 role.

The Browns' Harrison Bryant (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Bryant is expected to play versus Indianapolis, with Jordan Akins set to step into the No. 2 role if his teammate suffers a setback.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.

The Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey (knee) was designed to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practiced in limited fashion all week, but he has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.

The Vikings' Akayleb Evans (oblique) is questionable for Monday night's game against the 49ers.

The Giants' Adoree' Jackson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Rams' Derion Kendrick (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Browns' Greg Newsome (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Bears' Terell Smith (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Raiders' Nate Hobbs (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Eagles' Darius Slay is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Dolphins after missing Week 6 with a knee injury.

Safeties

The Lions' Brian Branch is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but expected to play, as per early Sunday reports.

The Chargers' Derwin James (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. As per early Sunday reports, James' availability will hinge on how he looks in pregame warmups.

The Eagles' Reed Blankenship (ribs) is out for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Packers' Darnell Savage (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Chargers Alohi Gilman (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Bears' Eddie Jackson (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Ravens' Marcus Williams (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Defensive Linemen

The Bills' Ed Oliver (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Linebackers

The Packers' De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Packers' Quay Walker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's games against the Broncos.

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings.

The Rams' Ernest Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.