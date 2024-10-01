Budda Baker News: Leads Cards with 14 tackles

Baker logged 14 tackles (10 solo) during Sunday's 42-14 loss to the Commanders.

Baker registered 14 total tackles Sunday for the fifth time of his career, and his 10 solo tackles were his most since Week 13 of the 2020 season. The 2017 second-round pick played every single defensive snap for the second time this season, even as the Cardinals found themselves down large in the fourth quarter. Baker's 26 solo tackles this season is tied with Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen for sixth most in the NFL.