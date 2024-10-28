Budda Baker News: Monster outing in win

Baker recorded 12 total tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

Baker continued his impressive 2024 campaign in Sunday's win and has now accumulated 79 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, and two passes defended through the Cardinals' first eight games this season. The veteran safety is now tied for the fourth-most tackles in the NFL, and he's expected to continue making plays as the Cardinals host the Bears in Week 9.