Byron Murphy

Byron Murphy Injury: Considered unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 7:27am

Murphy was estimated to be a non-participant at the Seahawks' walkthrough Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Murphy missed the team's 42-29 loss to the Lions on Monday Night Football due to a hamstring injury that he suffered the week prior and he still appears to be working his way back from it to open this week. The defensive tackle will look to return to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Giants, though he seems unlikely to be able to go in Week 5. If he sits, Mike Morris is a candidate to see an increased workload again versus New York.

Byron Murphy
Seattle Seahawks
