Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Byron Murphy headshot

Byron Murphy Injury: Missing another week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Murphy (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 2024 first-round pick will now be sidelined for the third consecutive game after sustaining a hamstring injury during Seattle's Week 3 win over the Dolphins. Expect Mike Morris and Myles Adams to continue seeing additional reps as rotational defensive ends on the Seahawks' defense while Murphy recovers from his hamstring issue.

Byron Murphy
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News