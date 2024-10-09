Byron Murphy Injury: Missing another week

Murphy (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 2024 first-round pick will now be sidelined for the third consecutive game after sustaining a hamstring injury during Seattle's Week 3 win over the Dolphins. Expect Mike Morris and Myles Adams to continue seeing additional reps as rotational defensive ends on the Seahawks' defense while Murphy recovers from his hamstring issue.