Byron Murphy Injury: Ruled out for Week 4

Murphy (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Lions, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Murphy has been held out of practice all week due to a hamstring injury he picked up during Seattle's Week 3 win over Miami. The rookie first-round pick's next chance at playing will be Week 5 against the Giants, though Murphy's hamstring injury is severe enough that he could be out for more than just one game, as reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com on Wednesday. With starting defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs) also not playing Monday, Mike Morris is the top candidate to start opposite Jarran Reed while Myles Adams provides rotational depth.