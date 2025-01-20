Fantasy Football
Byron Murphy News: Career-best six INTs in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Murphy finished the 2024 season with 81 tackles (62 solo), 14 pass breakups, including six interceptions, and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season contests.

Murphy didn't miss a single contest for the first time since his 2019 rookie campaign with Arizona. His 81 tackles, 14 pass breakups and six interceptions all marked new career highs for the 27-year-old cornerback, who was named to his first Pro Bowl team. After playing on a two-year, $17.5 million deal, Murphy is again scheduled to head to free agency in March. He'll look to capitalize on his big season and land a multi-year deal in what currently looks like a weak cornerback market.

Byron Murphy
Minnesota Vikings
