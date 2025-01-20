Byron Murphy News: Career-best six INTs in 2024

Murphy finished the 2024 season with 81 tackles (62 solo), 14 pass breakups, including six interceptions, and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season contests.

Murphy didn't miss a single contest for the first time since his 2019 rookie campaign with Arizona. His 81 tackles, 14 pass breakups and six interceptions all marked new career highs for the 27-year-old cornerback, who was named to his first Pro Bowl team. After playing on a two-year, $17.5 million deal, Murphy is again scheduled to head to free agency in March. He'll look to capitalize on his big season and land a multi-year deal in what currently looks like a weak cornerback market.