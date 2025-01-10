Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Byron Young headshot

Byron Young Injury: Not returning for wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Young, who is on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Packers.

Young has been on IR since late October due to a hamstring issue. He was designated to return to practice Wednesday and logged a trio of full practices during the week but isn't quite ready to suit up. Young was a third-round pick by Las Vegas in 2023 and was claimed off waivers by the Eagles in late August this year. He hasn't yet played in a game for Philadelphia.

Byron Young
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now