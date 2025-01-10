Byron Young Injury: Not returning for wild-card round

Young, who is on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Packers.

Young has been on IR since late October due to a hamstring issue. He was designated to return to practice Wednesday and logged a trio of full practices during the week but isn't quite ready to suit up. Young was a third-round pick by Las Vegas in 2023 and was claimed off waivers by the Eagles in late August this year. He hasn't yet played in a game for Philadelphia.