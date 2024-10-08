Cade Mays News: Back with Carolina

Carolina signed Mays off the Giants' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mays is back with the Panthers, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 27 games (including seven starts) in his two years in Carolina, but he was waived at the end of training camp after failing to make the 53-man roster. Bringing Mays back gives the Panthers depth in the interior offensive line following the loss of Austin Corbett (biceps) for the rest of the regular season.