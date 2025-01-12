Cade Otton News: Two catches in return to action

Otton secured both targets for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 wild-card loss to the Commanders on Sunday night.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a knee injury, Otton finished tied with multiple teammates for second in receptions and targets while checking in third in receiving yards. Despite the three absences to close out the regular season, Otton still recorded a career-best 59 receptions, 600 receiving yards and 87 targets across 14 games, while also tying a career best with four touchdown grabs. The 2022 fourth-round pick also finished with a career-high 10.2 yards per catch with the help of a new personal best of seven grabs of 20-plus yards. With the final year of his rookie contract on tap in 2025, Otton may be a prime candidate for an extension this offseason.