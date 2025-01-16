Calais Campbell News: Finishes 2024 with Miami

Campbell played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with with 52 tackles (35 solo), including 5.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Campbell signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins in June after playing for the Falcons in 2023, and the veteran defensive lineman finished tied with Emmanuel Ogbah for third-most sacks on Miami behind Zach Sieler (10) and Chop Robinson (six). There were rumors towards the end of the regular season that the Dolphins would waive Campbell in order for him to sign with a playoff contender, but that didn't end up happening as Miami wasn't eliminated from postseason contention until Week 18. It's not known whether Campbell will return for a 16th NFL season or hang up his cleats.