Caleb Lohner News: Headed to Mile High City

The Broncos selected Lohner in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 241st overall.

A two-way athlete who also played basketball, Lohner appeared in 12 games for Utah and produced four touchdowns (on as many catches) for 54 yards. His 6-foot-7, 250-pound frame and touchdown production makes him an intriguing option in the red zone, but he's a raw prospect that will need time to develop his skills at the NFL level.