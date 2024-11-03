Caleb Williams Injury: Another poor showing

Williams completed 22 of 41 passes for 217 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 29-9 loss to the Cardinals. He added four rushes for five yards.

Williams continued to face a lot of pressure -- he was sacked six times -- but still struggled to connect with his wide receivers. Positively, he didn't turn the ball over, though he otherwise struggled to get the ball moving by averaging just 5.3 yards per attempt. Williams had only one completion of over 20 yards and failed to record a touchdown in his second straight contest and for the fourth time in eight games for his rookie campaign. Coach Matt Eberflus said after the game that Williams tweaked his ankle on the final drive, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, so Williams' practice participation will bear monitoring ahead of Chicago's Week 10 home game against the Patriots.