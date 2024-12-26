Caleb Williams News: Middling numbers in Week 17 loss

Williams completed 16 of 28 passes for 122 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed five times for 37 yards in the Bears' 6-3 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and pounced on a second loose ball.

Four days after throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions, Williams, along with the entire Bears offense regressed significantly. The rookie first overall pick's yardage total was the second lowest of his young career, and until Chicago's final possession, Williams had only been able to lead the Bears on one drive of longer than 16 yards, although he did have a 17-yard second-quarter touchdown pass to Rome Odunze nullified by penalty. That final march, which spanned 13 plays and 49 yards, also ended with a Williams interception on fourth down following three consecutive incompletions, his first pick since Week 6. The loss was the Bears' 10th consecutive, leaving a Week 18 road matchup against the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 5 as their only remaining chance to taste victory again in the 2024 regular season.