Caleb Williams News: Struggles against Commanders

Williams completed 10 of 24 passes for 131 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Commanders. He added 10 rushes for 41 yards.

After several strong performances in a row, Williams was unable to find a rhythm in Sunday's loss. He was consistently under pressure and was arguably harmed by the team's run-heavy offensive scheme early in the game, as he attempted only eight passes at the half as opposed to 18 team rushing attempts. While his fantasy performance remained underwhelming, it was positive to see Williams lead two effective drives late in the fourth quarter, highlighted by long completions of 27 and 22 yards to DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, respectively. The offensive line and scheme could continue to hamper Williams, but he showed signs of promise even in a relatively poor performance.