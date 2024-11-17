Cam Akers News: Another 12 touches in Week 11

Akers tallied 10 carries for 25 yards and two catches (on two targets) for 11 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-13 victory in Tennessee.

Akers now has back-to-back games with double-digit touches, but his yardage tallies in those outings have left fantasy managers wanting (14 for 47 yards from scrimmage Week 10 at Jacksonville, 12 for 36 total yards Week 11). On a positive note, he scored his first TD since Week 5 as a member of the Texans from three yards out late in the third quarter. The Vikings' lead runner Aaron Jones didn't fare much better (16 touches for 43 total yards), which may stem from the rib issue that he sustained against the Jaguars last weekend. In any case, Akers appears as if he's carved out a regular role in Minnesota's offense, at least in the short term.