Cam Jurgens Injury: Signs extension with Philly

Philadelphia and Jurgens (back) agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jurgens earned Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring in his third pro season with the Eagles, and now he's getting a big payday to try to run it back. Philadelphia still has some questions up in the air regarding the interior of its offensive line after the recent departure of starting right guard Mekhi Becton, but hanging onto its center is a big piece of the puzzle going into the 2025 season and beyond. Jurgens' first order of business will be returning to the field after he underwent a procedure on his back in February, but he's expected to be healthy by the time training camp kicks off in July.