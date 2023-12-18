Monday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions, Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for Monday Night Football, Week 15

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

Week 15 brings an NFC matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-7). Let's dig into the betting market and discuss three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Betting Odds for Monday Week 15 Monday Night Football

Eagles: Spread -3.0 (-102), Moneyline -162; Projected Score 24.0 points

Seahawks: Spread +3.0 (-118), Moneyline +135; Projected Score 21.0 points

Game Total: 45.0 points

This line opened Eagles -2.0 before the season started with an uptick to -4.0 about two weeks ago. It bounced around from -3.5 and -4.5 before dipping to a market low of -3.0. Three is a key number and getting a home dog with a hook (half point) is something always attractive to sharp bettors. It moved to -2.5 on Sunday and was quickly bet back to -3.0.

The total opened at 47.0 and has peaked at 48.5, which is also a key number and crossover point like the 3 on the side. The total has since dropped 3 full points to 45.0 in the last day, which could be an indication on whether Geno Smith and/or Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback.

Totaling bets thus far, 62 percent of the money and 73 percent of the bets are on the Eagles. There is 95 percent of the money on the Eagles' moneyline, which is 82 percent of the bets. There is 71 percent of the money and 77 percent of the bets on the OVER.

Key injury situations to watch

Eagles: LB Zach Cunningham (Knee, OUT), QB Jalen Hurts (DNP Saturday), OG Cam Jurgens (OUT), CB Darius Slay (Knee, OUT)

Seahawks: S Jamal Adams, LB Nick Bellore, CB Devon Witherspoon all Questionable; QB Geno Smith (Questionable, LP Saturday)

The BetMGM bonus code features a great welcome offer for new customers. And as of Sept. 28, sports betting is live in Kentucky. Football fans in the Bluegrass State can get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM Kentucky sports betting promo.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Betting Picks This Week

Eagles vs. Seahawks Best Bet: A.J. Brown OVER 81.5 receiving yards (DraftKings -115) for 1 unit

This is one of the props I am OK rolling with regardless of who starts at quarterback. If you look at Brown's box scores he has hit this OVER against four teams that were ranked in the bottom five against opposing wide receivers and the Seahawks are 28th. He has missed it against some of the tougher defenses (Chiefs, Cowboys, Bills).

He has hit over on 81.5 in eight games and just missed on a ninth at 79 yards. His per-game average is 97, so this is great value against a weaker passing defense.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Best Bet: Kenneth Walker UNDER 47.5 rushing yards (DraftKings -115) for 1 unit

Walker has had a rough go of it lately with 16, 18 and 21 rushing yards in three out of his last four games. He missed two games prior to that with an injury. When he faced a tough rushing defense, the output was very limited and the Eagles rank third against opposing running backs. Walker has been splitting carries with Zach Charbonnet, and if Geno Smith does not play, the Eagles will be even more focused on stopping the run game.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Best Bet: Jalen Hurts UNDER 34.5 rushing yards (DraftKings -115) for 1 unit

Hurts is dealing with an illness and a knee situation for several weeks. His rushing game logs have decreased dramatically and the Eagles will be careful with him on Monday night. Since Week 7 against Miami, Hurts has rushed for a total of 207 yards in seven games (29.6 yards per game) and has gone UNDER this number in six of those game (he had one outlier for 65 yards). If you take out the Bills game he has averaged 23.6 yards per game in that stretch.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Prediction

Eagles - #8 overall DVOA, #8 DVOA offense, #20 DVOA defense

Seahawks - #16 overall DVOA, #14 DVOA offense, #26 DVOA defense

This is a difficult game to handicap as we still do not know the status of both starting quarterbacks. Also, both teams come into this game with injuries on the defensive side and slumping. This is a must-win game for both teams, but the Eagles do look to be in a better position to pull off the win.

Eagles 23, Seahawks 20