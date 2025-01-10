Cameron Thomas News: Finds groove in Cleveland

Thomas tallied 11 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over nine games with the Chiefs and Browns in 2024.

Thomas was traded from the Cardinals to the Chiefs right before the start of the regular season, but his time in Kansas City was brief. He played just six defensive snaps across four games before being waived in late November. The Browns claimed him one day after being waived, and he impressed as a reserve defensive lineman down the stretch, recording 11 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in five games. The 25-year-old edge rusher remains under contract through 2025 and is expected to stay in Cleveland. Thomas flashed potential over his 61 defensive snaps with the Browns late in the season, so he could serve as a reliable reserve defensive end during the team's 2025 campaign.