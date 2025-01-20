Camryn Bynum News: Picks off three passes in 2024

Bynum finished the 2024 season with 96 tackles (54 solo), 10 pass breakups, including three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season contests.

Bynum started all 17 games for the third straight season and set new career highs in pass breakups and interceptions while falling four tackles short of his second consecutive 100-tackle campaign. Known just as much for his well-choreographed celebrations following big plays, Bynum's strong numbers and week-to-week dependability on the back end of the defense should land him a big pay day this spring, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent.