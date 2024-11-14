NFL Game Previews: Commanders-Eagles Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Washington (+3.5) at Philadelphia, o/u 48.5

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

Talk about a tough way to have a winning streak snapped. The Commanders held a 27-21 lead against the Steelers last week for most of the fourth quarter, but an improbable sequence of events capped by an injury to Calvin Austin — putting Pittsburgh deadline acquisition Mike Williams on the field to catch the game-winning TD on his only target of the game — somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Washington's still 7-3, but things seem to be trending in the wrong direction, as the team's last two wins were by just a single score over the lowly Giants and the crumbling Bears. Fortunately, the Commanders' closing schedule is paper-thin aside from their two meetings with the Eagles, so a playoff berth likely isn't in any danger. Jayden Daniels failed to produce a TD last week for the first time in a full game since Week 2, and his measly five rushing yards against the Steelers and a 56.4 percent completion rate over the last three games suggest his ribs are still bothering him. Daniels will get a Week 14 bye, but he'll have to gut it out until then. Terry McLaurin hasn't been affected by his QB's step backward, though. He's recorded 100 yards or a touchdown, or both, in seven of the last eight games, and he missed making it eight straight by just two yards against the Panthers. McLaurin's 39-672-6 line on 54 targets in that stretch is the best surge of his career, as are his 10.8 yards per target on the season, his 14.6 aDOT, 71.2 percent catch rate, 2.29 yards per route run ... to say the fifth-year wideout has clicked with Daniels would be a massive understatement. Dan Quinn still doesn't have the defense where he wants it, and Marshon Lattimore isn't ready to make his debut for the team after being picked up at the deadline, but once Daniels is fully healthy again, the Commanders have shown they're capable of keeping pace with just about anyone.

The Eagles' five-game winning streak is still intact, and it's taken them to the top of the NFC East, a half-game up on the Commanders. That run of success — the average score in the five wins has been about 29-13 — has largely been a product of a schedule that became a lot less imposing than it seemed when it was released, as the Browns, Bengals, Jaguars and Cowboys are all in various ways a shadow of the teams they were expected to be. (No, I'm not going to say the same about the Giants.) Philly's been doing what it needs to, though, and the winning streak has also come with A.J. Brown back in the lineup, forcing defenses to make impossible choices on who to try and slow down between Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and the passing game, and Jalen Hurts as a runner. This is the most talented group OC Kellen Moore has had in his coaching career, and while his track record suggests he'll get predictable before long, it may not matter. The young secondary has gained some swagger against the likes of Daniel Jones and Cooper Rush, but that confidence could be put to the test quickly Thursday. The Eagles have won five of the last six meetings in this rivalry, but the loss came in Philly, and this Commanders team doesn't seem too bothered by the franchise's past failures.

WAS injuries: K Austin Seibert (out, hip)

PHI injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

WAS DFS targets: none

PHI DFS targets: A.J. Brown

WAS DFS fades: Noah Brown, Zach Ertz

PHI DFS fades: none

Weather notes: 5-15 percent chance of rain

The Scoop

A healthy Brian Robinson leads the WAS backfield with 80 yards and a touchdown, while Austin Ekeler also scored a TD. Daniels throws for 230 yards and a score to McLaurin. Barkley racks up 130 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts throws for 250 yards and two TDs, one each to Brown (who tops 100 yards) and Dallas Goedert. Eagles 31-27

