It appears the Vikings may not be settled on Sam Howell as the backup quarterback to J.J. McCarthy heading into 2025. Wentz served as a backup in each of his last two seasons with the Rams (2023) and Chiefs (2024), and his last season as a full-time starter was in 2022 with Washington before losing the job to Taylor Heinicke in Week 7. McCarthy missed his entire rookie campaign while rehabbing from a meniscus tear, so having a proven veteran like Wentz in the quarterback room would give head coach Kevin McConnell a little more comfort heading into the regular season.