Cedrick Wilson Injury: Not playing Sunday

Wilson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

In the first contest without Chris Olave (concussion), Wilson won't be available to the Saints offense after being listed as a non-participant during the entirety of Week 10 prep. That leaves Mason Tipton, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jermaine Jackson as the available wide receivers on the Saints' active roster, while Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and Kevin Austin are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.