Cedrick Wilson headshot

Cedrick Wilson News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 8:46am

Wilson (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Browns.

Wilson has missed two of the last three games, first due to a hip injury and then a shoulder issue, but after being listed as limited on all three Week 11 practice reports, he'll be back in action Sunday. The Saints currently have three wide receivers -- Chris Olave (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Bub Means (ankle) -- on injured reserve, and Mason Tipton is a healthy scratch, so Wilson will be vying with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the elevated Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis for snaps. In his last three appearances, Wilson has accrued a 10-119-1 line on 13 targets.

Cedrick Wilson
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
