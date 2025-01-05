Fantasy Football
Chamarri Conner

Chamarri Conner Injury: Done for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 3:15pm

Conner hurt his shoulder Sunday against Denver and has been ruled out from returning.

Conner was ruled out early in the third quarter after racking up five stops (three solo) in the first half. With his day now done, the second-year cornerback will finish the 2024 regular season with 77 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, along with four pass defenses (including two interceptions) and a fumble-recovery touchdown. The Chiefs have wrapped up a first-round playoff bye, so Conner will have an extra week to try to recover from the shoulder injury in time for Kansas City's next game, which will come in the AFC divisional round.

Chamarri Conner
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
