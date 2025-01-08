Chandler Wooten News: Plays just five games in 2024

Wooten tallied 30 total tackles over five games in 2024.

The third-year linebacker appeared in just five games this season but played 202 defensive snaps, 150 more than his previous career high. Wooten began the season on Carolina's practice squad but was elevated due to a slew of injuries to the team's linebacker corps. He played 70 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps in three of his five appearances in 2024, recording 29 total stops during those outings. Wooten enters the offseason as a restricted free agent, giving the Panthers an opportunity to match any offer from another team. If the Auburn product remains in Carolina for 2025, he's likely to revert to a reserve role, playing behind Shaq Thompson (Achilles), Josey Jewell (concussion), Trevin Wallace (shoulder) and Claudin Cherelus (toe).